Bunkers Launched Online Interactive Furniture and Room Planner

Room dimensions often create headaches for parents as they continuously strive to rearrange their kid's bedroom or other rooms in their home to create required space for new furniture or equipment. The team at Bunkers has recently created a solution to help parents facilitate a strategy, prior to making a purchase, which enables them to determine whether a specific product will fit efficiently or not, in the indicated space. Specialising in bunk bed and bedroom furniture, Bunkers supply long-lasting, hard-wearing products that are suitable for most Australian families.

The new strategy incorporates an effective navigation tool that allows prospected customers to explore the Bunkers website prior to making any inappropriate purchases. The online component is called the ‘Interactive Furniture and Room Planner' and is a user-friendly, online navigation tool that allows customers to enter in their room dimensions in which they are shopping for. Once the appropriate dimensions are added, the Bunkers website creates a virtual square or rectangular map of a vacant room.

The next step is the interactive part. As a customer looking to solve an internal problem, The Interactive Furniture and Room Planner prompts customers to select relevant furniture from their available resource tab and strategically place in the virtual space to determine the sizing elements, usable space and a simple image from a bird's eye view of how it will appear in their home. Customers have a variety of options to choose from when adjusting or designing a room, including bunk beds, loft beds, corner bunks, desks and robes. These come in an abundance of available shapes and sizes as customers manipulate their existing room by dragging and rotating similar furniture. This provides a virtual reality for customers to be able to organise their room from scratch without the extra burden of lifting or moving heavy furniture.

Bunkers identified the problem that customers were facing with their room dimensions. A common occurrence, customers had been purchasing furniture that they originally thought would be suitable. The problem was usually established once the product was picked up or delivered. Once unpacked and assembled, the sizing was unsuitable and didn't fit among the existing furniture in the required room. As a result, Bunkers were receiving numerous refund and exchange requests from their customers, creating an unnecessary burden for customers and excess shrinkage for Bunkers.

Bunkers now encourage many customers to use their Interactive Furniture and Room Planner at the initial stages of an enquiry. Feedback has been positive in the initial stages of the tool being released on their website, as customers have established peace of mind and a mental image of the final result of their room prior to committing to any final purchases.

