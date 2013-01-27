Classic Equine Announces Redesigned Product Catalog Featuring New Horse Stall Series

“Classic Equine Equipment's 2013 Product Catalog” will be mailed in early February, and highlight a variety of the company's latest products, including a new horse stall series. Interested subscribers are invited to pre-register for a free mailing of the updated catalog at http://conta.cc/11xxnwh.

Classic Equine is excited to announce a newly revised and expanded product catalog, scheduled for delivery in early February. The publication will highlight new company offerings, including the 2013 product line and a new horse stall series.

According to Christy Schulthess, company director of sales and marketing, “Classic Equine Equipment's 2013 Product Catalog” has been greatly expanded from previous versions. In addition to enhanced details regarding the company's manufactured products, the catalog will feature a collection of recently taken photographs specifically captured for horse lovers.

“I am very excited for people to see it, as I am certain that there is something in there for every horse owner,” said Schulthess.

The publication will also highlight a new horse stall series -- including the Kimberwick and Berkshire (a stall for block-wall construction) – and new tack room accessories, including saddle racks.

In addition to classically styled, unique barn-lighting solutions, other newly introduced barn accessories include a wall organizer for shovels, brooms, rakes, and other tools.

“I think the items that we have added to the catalog – especially in the accessory section – incorporate solutions for barns that are very unique and hard-to-find,” Schulthess said. “As a horse person myself, I selected each one to fit into barns knowing what I would want for a particular situation.”

For more than 20 years, Classic Equine has been an industry leader in horse stalls and stable equipment. The company goes to great lengths to make sure its passion for quality and love for horses show in the details of the products it produces. Whether it's smoother edges that prevent scratches or scrapes; narrower spacing between grills to make sure that small hooves don't get caught; or galvanized hand-welded steel frames that can endure all the punishment and abuse a horse can throw at them, the company's goal is to make sure horse and rider keep on shining. Classic Equine's award-winning products are among the most beautiful in the market, and a testament to the many horse owners and facility managers that have collaborated with the company to inspire their product designs. For more information, visit http://www.classic-equine.com . Classic Equine Equipment has teamed up with Local Surge Media, a digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, to expand their reach online.

