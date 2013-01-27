The PFA Facebook page for Ashley Cole is a revelation with fans, say Digital Sports Group.

Digital Sports Group today announced that The PFA Facebook fan page of Ashley Cole has a total like increase of 38% on its unique fan membership, making it the fastest growing Ashley Cole page on Facebook. The Facebook page has become a thriving hub for the Chelsea defender since its launch and now boasts a vibrant and rapidly growing community of fans.

The Facebook page, along with Ashley Cole player profile on football.co.uk, provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

Having recently signed a one year contract extension at Chelsea, Cole has calmed down speculation of him leaving the club, something that will be massive news for Chelsea fans. Cole is England's most capped left back and his Facebook page is slowly and surely becoming the greatest hub for all Chelsea and Ashley Cole news for his fans.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say, “Ashley Cole really has no shortage of fans after his performances for Chelsea and England this season and we can see that by the success of his PFA Facebook page.”

“All of us here at Digital Sports Group are proud we've had the opportunity to work with The PFA to give the fans a fantastic and unique fan resource for Ashley Cole.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player Profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

