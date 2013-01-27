The PFA Facebook page for Michu is a huge success with fans, say Digital Sports Group

Digital Sports Group today announced that The PFA Facebook fan page of Michu has broken the 25% daily growth barrier, making it the fastest growing Michu page on Facebook. The Facebook page, along with Michu player profile on football.co.uk, provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

Digital Sports Group today announced that The PFA Facebook fan page of Michu has broken the 25% daily growth barrier, making it the fastest growing Michu page on Facebook. The Facebook page has become a thriving hub for the Swansea City striker since its launch and now boasts a vibrant and rapidly growing community of fans. The Facebook page, along with Michu player profile on football.co.uk, provide the only online location of the official PFA biography, lifetime stats, news and high resolution gallery.

Spanish midfielder Michu became Michael Laudrup's third signing when he joined from Ray Vallecano for around £2million in July.

Michu, full name Miguel Perez Cuesta, signed a three-year deal at the Liberty after impressing in La Liga by helping Rayo stave off relegation.

An attacking midfielder, Michu began his career with local club Real Oviedo in the lower leagues, before moving to Celta de Vigo B in Segunda División B in 2007.

His contract with Celta expired in June 2011 and he signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, who were freshly promoted to the top division of La Liga.

Physical, tall, hard-working and strong, he became a fans favourite with his ability to time his arrivals into the box earning him 15 league goals and two in the cup.

Head of Operations at DSG, Matthew Tait had this to say, “Michu really has no shortage of fans after his performances for Swansea this season and we can see that by the success of his PFA Facebook page.”

“All of us here at Digital Sports Group are proud we've had the opportunity to work with The PFA to give the fans a fantastic and unique fan resource for Michu.”

DSG became the official digital partner of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) earlier this year and have since launched a number of Player Profile fan pages on social media site Facebook as well as providing official player pages on their football news site football.co.uk.

