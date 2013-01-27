Virginia Web Design Company, RevBuilders Marketing Launches New Website for Bed Bug Treatment Company, Environmental Heat Solutions

With the holiday travel season just tapering off, one bed bug control company launched a new website with the help of local web design firm RevBuilders Marketing, to raise awareness for the tiny, bloodsucking pests.

Environmental Heat Solutions, located in Leesburg, Va., started the website to improve the exposure of their business and to spread awareness of the risk of bed bug infestations in the United States. “It's a real problem,” says Bobby Anderson, Owner of Environmental Heat Solutions. “We had the pests all but extinct in this country, but between travel and the absence of a replacement treatment after the banning of DDT, they're making a major resurgence.”

Environmental Heat Solutions uses one of the newest bed bug treatment options on the market: A system known as Thermal Remediation®. This system raises the temperature of a house beyond what is inhabitable for bed bugs, killing them throughout the home. “It's at least as effective as fumigation,” claims Anderson. “Better yet, it doesn't leave poison residue on your furniture, and the lack of pesticides involved means it's better for the environment.”

“We were happy to help Bobby with his website design,” says Scot Small, President of RevBuilders Marketing. “Bed bugs are a serious problem, and we believe that our marketing efforts will connect more people to the solutions that they need.”

Online marketing is an umbrella term which includes a wide array of different fields, including search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and copywriting for digital distribution. “We are about the whole solution,” says Scot Small, President of RevBuilders Marketing. “A lot of companies try to sell just SEO, and position SEO as the single most important thing you can be doing online. We've learned that there's a marketing blend, though, that maximizes online success, and so we work to help our clients achieve that blend.”

About RevBuilders Marketing

RevBuilders Marketing is a full-service online marketing & branding agency, offering a complete range of integrated online marketing services: SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Writing & Branding. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased SEO traffic into leads and sales for their clients. RevBuilders Marketing is located in Gainesville, Virginia, serving a client-base across the country. Click here for more information.

About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Leesburg, Va., Environmental Heat Solutions is a pest control company which specializes exclusively in bed bug treatments and canine bed bug detection services. As a Thermal Remediation® bed bug heat treatment provider, the company focuses exclusively on green treatments for bed bugs, ensuring that the job is done right every time. Visit GreenBedBugSolutions.com today for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebvirginia-web-design/revbuilders-web-design/prweb10355593.htm