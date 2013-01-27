iBook21 has Announced a New Forum Module for Professionals

iBook21 has announced a new forum module to increase communication among users.

The Forum module of iBook21 encourages its users to communicate each other in a better way. It will be a great way to connect with friends.

There are various categories in the Forum, and under them there are Topics as well. Here users can interact with questions, answers and discussions on any topic. This module has different subjects that are particularly interesting. This new option will increase communication among friends and family members. They can upload their new posts in the forum with pictures and attachments; also, subscribe options are available. Those who choose the same subject naturally feel interest in the same area, so they can share their opinions and even can solve a problem by discussion.

iBook21 always offers high quality services for the people, perfect for the Social Network users. This new option will be a plus point and great opportunity for the users of iBook21.

