ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

iBook21 has Announced a New Forum Module for Professionals

by Benzinga Staff
January 27, 2013 3:02 AM | 1 min read

iBook21 has announced a new forum module to increase communication among users.

California (PRWEB) January 27, 2013

The Forum module of iBook21 encourages its users to communicate each other in a better way. It will be a great way to connect with friends.

There are various categories in the Forum, and under them there are Topics as well. Here users can interact with questions, answers and discussions on any topic. This module has different subjects that are particularly interesting. This new option will increase communication among friends and family members. They can upload their new posts in the forum with pictures and attachments; also, subscribe options are available. Those who choose the same subject naturally feel interest in the same area, so they can share their opinions and even can solve a problem by discussion.

iBook21 always offers high quality services for the people, perfect for the Social Network users. This new option will be a plus point and great opportunity for the users of iBook21.

Visit: http://www.iBook21.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354173.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: