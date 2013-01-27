Dr. Farshchian to interview Dr. Debbie Williams on "Arthritis Show", according to Ric Datzman, a producer at mymedicine.com

Dr. Farshchian to interview Dr. Debbie Williams on "Arthritis Show", according to Ric Datzman, a producer at mymedicine.com

On January the 26th at 5:30, Debbie Williams will be appearing on "The Arthritis Show" as a guest.

About Debbie Williams: Once Debbie Williams discovered Ashtanga Yoga, she dedicated herself to the practice and eventually became a teacher in her own right. She truly trusts the system and is comforted by this deep and rich tradition with respect to the physical, emotional and overall well-being it imparts. She is continually learning and discovering more about it.

A.J. Farshchian MD will continue to push the envelope, like he did in the past seasons. U.S.A. based physician, Dr. Farshchian, is a medical author, humanitarian, and active republican member. He is best known for coining the term "orthopedic regenerative medicine." Dr. Farshchian is recognized as a leading authority in the new clinical science of regenerative medicine. Viewers can enjoy watching the show live on http://www.arthritisusa.net as it streams live on the internet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 P.M. The show also broadcasts on BuenoVision daily at 11:30 A.M.

My Medicine TV programs are independently produced by Mymedicinetv.com. The show provides its viewers an in depth opportunity to find solutions to the health problems from some of the top leaders in health care from across the world. Each exclusive segment is taped in their state of the art south Florida studio."The Arthritis Show" is a global information source dedicated to patients with arthritis and sports injuries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354159.htm