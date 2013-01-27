New Credit Score Tool Introduced by Valley Auto Loan

Valley Auto Loans has just launched a new service which allows consumers to check their credit score using an advanced online tool. This new service also offers an instant credit report to the car shoppers.

Auto loan shoppers can now find out their credit score without spending anything at all using the new credit card tool from Valley Auto Loans. The company is one of the strongest players in the American lending market with a tradition of offering exemplary service to all their customers. Their poor credit auto loan service is considered to be the best all over the nation. Their credit score tool can be useful for any applicant looking to apply for an auto loan.

The lending industry has very strict qualification parameters for consumers with a poor credit history. The new credit score tool will help applicants find out their credit score prior to sending their loan application. Accordingly, they can decide about applying for bad credit auto loan. In this context, it is relevant to mention here that Valley Auto Loans has an excellent track record in the poor credit lending market, and they offer instant approval to almost all applicants including those with bad credit.

Valley Auto Loans has recently improved their performance drastically by introducing an advanced loan approval policy. This new system not only assures 100% approval irrespective of credit rating, but also provides incredibly low rate of interest. One can apply online and qualify within a minute, thanks to this approval system.

To apply for instant approval irrespective of credit history, please visit https://valleyautoloan.com/apply-now2/.

