Jonny Bowden Names 8 Cholesterol Myths, Publishes New Book

Jonny Bowden, aka “The Rogue Nutritionist” and author of The Great Cholesterol Myth summarized the 8 myths around cholesterol in a recently published article on health website Natural Health Sherpa.

In the article, Jonny Bowden clarified that high cholesterol is not the cause of heart disease. He also said that high cholesterol is not a very good predictor of heart attacks. Bowden also revealed that lowering cholesterol levels using statin drugs does not prolong life and that statin drugs have significant side effects.

Jonny Bowden debunked the notion that statin drugs can be used by men, women, children and the elderly. “The only group in which statins have been shown to have even a modest effect is in middle-aged men who've already had a heart attack. If you're not in that group, you've got no business on a statin drug,” he said.

The Rogue Nutritionist also said that high cholesterol does not equate to a shorter lifespan. Finally, Jonny Bowden dismissed the idea that a high-carbohydrate diet protects people from heart disease.

The book The Great Cholesterol Myth: Why Lowering Your Cholesterol Won't Prevent Heart Disease-and the Statin-Free Plan That Will is co-authored by Jonny Bowden and cardiologist Stephen Sinatra and can be purchased at Amazon.com.

