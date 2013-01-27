Layne Publishers Announce Official Release of Home Sweet Home Bluegrass Tab for Banjo

Home Sweet Home is the latest banjo tab to be released by Layne Publications. The company is an eminent online educational resource for anyone looking to master the techniques of playing bluegrass music from an expert.

One more banjo tab with MP3 backing track has just been released by Layne Publications. Home Sweet Home, their latest release, can now be downloaded from the website of the company for only $2.99. Layne Publications already boasts of the most comprehensive collection of tabs for banjo, guitar, and mandolin across the web. The company has helped thousands of its students hone their musical skill with their enormous collection of tabs.

The new Home Sweet Home tab has been created exactly like the other tabs from Layne Publications. In addition to the tab, the package consists of a chord chart and two MP3s to be used as backing tracks. One of the MP3s is recorded with all bluegrass instruments. Whereas, the other one, is recorded without banjo so that students can have a proper practice of playing with a bluegrass band. To help them learn more effectively, the tracks have also been recorded at a slower speed.

Like all the bluegrass tabs available in the website of Layne Publications, this new tab has also been written by the founder of the company Jordan Layne Bourland. He is an expert of bluegrass music and takes an active interest in passing on his expertise to the next generation of music lovers.

About Layne Publications

Since 2005 Layne Publications has been the premier source for Bluegrass Instruction and learning. They have sold thousands of tabs and helped thousands of players improve their ability in the comfort of their own home. Students can then take this new skill out to their local bluegrass jam session or to the next practice with their band and show off what they've learned. It gives them the chance to practice things at home without the pressure of getting it right the first time. They can stop, rewind and continue going over that trouble spot without the bass player standing there giving them the evil eye because it wants to move on to the next song.

