Professional Tax Firm CTR Offers Three Tips to Help Protect Tax Documents

A professional tax firm offers information to taxpayers who are in need of help protecting their important tax documents throughout the year.

CTR's Avalon tax attorney is excited to present its California clients with ways to protect their important tax documents. CTR provides national tax services to taxpayers and has offices throughout the United States. The new tips have been released in an attempt to further educate taxpayers on ways to remain compliant with their IRS and state taxes. Tax documents that are lost can hurt taxpayers during an IRS audit or if the taxpayer has income tax debt problems in the future and is required to provide financial documentation to prove their financial situation.

Step one, according to CTR's tax experts, is to gather all important documents into one file folder or location within your house. Many taxpayers do not have their documents consolidated in one place. Being one hundred percent sure about where files are located eliminates hours of time and stress at the beginning of the income tax filing process. In addition, taxpayers who cannot find certain documents can end up filing their tax returns late or being fined for failing to file the necessary documents.

Step two, CTR tax professionals recommend that Californian taxpayers who need to send their documents to an Azusa tax attorney, CPA or tax preparer should hand deliver when possible. Tax identity theft is continuing to increase throughout the United States and thieves who can obtain Social Security numbers and other tax documents can steal a taxpayer's tax refund. In addition, CTR warns taxpayers about email security. For example, if a Bakersfield tax attorney opened a client's email using public wifi, the documents could potentially be intercepted by hackers. CTR recommends a second layer of security is important when sending critical documents digitally.

Step three, CTR suggests making backups of all important documents. Natural disaster or destructive forces can destroy physical copies of tax documents. Unfortunately this does not mean that a taxpayer will not have to pay their IRS income taxes. Backing up documents digitally and then creating physical storage DVDs to lock in a safe-deposit box ensures that these documents will not be gone forever if the worst happens.

CTR's California clients who contact their local Baldwin Park tax attorney, CPA and tax preparation service will receive more tax document tips from the experts.

About CTR:

CTR offers tax debt resolution and tax services for individuals and businesses across the United States. The company uses a three step program to create personalized strategies to help taxpayers settle their IRS debt. The company offers many services, including: state and federal tax debt resolution, IRS audit defense, tax preparation and bookkeeping.

Press release submitted by St. Louis Internet Marketing Firm Leap Clixx

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10341366.htm