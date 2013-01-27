Net company growth down in Hornchurch says Duport

Net company growth fell during the third quarter of 2012 in Hornchurch, according to data released in the latest Duport Business Confidence Report for the area.

There was a decline in net company growth in Hornchurch during the third quarter of last year, according to new research from company formation agents, Duport.co.uk.

Between July and September, the company register increased by 34, compared to 47 during the same period in 2011. The UK company share of the area also fell, as did the number of company registrations.

Local business owners say that trade has been affected by nearly a year of roadworks in the town centre, which could be a contributing factor to the fall in net company growth. However, there are several regeneration projects in the pipeline which may well boost the economy in coming years.

Managing Director of Duport.co.uk, Peter Valaitis said:

“Although net company growth has fallen in recent months, the regeneration of Hornchurch town centre should help encourage both shoppers and businesses into the town centre.”

“Our report also contains some other, more positive statistics for the area, including a rise in the appointment of young directors.”

The Duport Business Confidence Report for Hornchurch uses accurate economic data to provide a snapshot of the local economy. More information and statistics can be found at http://www.duport.co.uk/hornchurch.

Duport Business Confidence Reports are generated and released by Duport Associates Ltd. The data contained in these reports is assimilated and analysed by Duport using public record data from sources including Companies House, Office for National Statistics and Ordnance Survey. Duport Associates Ltd is a leading UK company formation agent, established in 1997 and registering around 10,000 new companies each year through its Companies House approved software.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10330186.htm