Nitin Chhoda Provides New EMR Checklist for Clinicians to Assist Physical Therapists Improve Practice Management at Every Level

Electronic medical record (EMR) expert and physical therapist, Nitin Chhoda, said the key to a healthy, growing practice is the employment of an integrated EMR system. To assist others, he has released new information on ways an EMR will help clinicians manage every aspect of their practice.

“It's essential that physical therapists think like business owners instead of medical providers to ensure the viability of their practice and an EMR provides the tools to accomplish that,” said Chhoda. “Efficiently running clinics experience exponential growth, better patient outcomes, and lower administrative costs.”

An EMR places a multitude of information at the fingertips of practitioners, from demographics for marketing, tools to evaluate staffing requirements, and determine the most opportune time to expand into other markets. Chhoda said embracing the features embodied in an EMR enables practitioners to better utilize all their available resources. He noted the following key advantages of an EMR for practice management.



Identify where unknown problems may have entered the clinic, from staff who waste time and those who aren't working up to expectations to ways to save on office supplies;

Determine the best payers for increased revenues;

More accurate coding to virtually eliminate reimbursement denials and questions;

Electronic billing that's transmitted in real time for faster reimbursement turnarounds;

Ability to transfer claim funds directly into the practice's account;

Verify a client's available healthcare coverage, limits and caps before their appointment;

Capture one-time and recurring payments from a client's checking or savings account, and via debit and credit card;

Determine auspicious times for expansion into markets that include senior facilities, home care, corporate wellness programs and spas;

Information on trends, along with local and national demographics, for more effective marketing efforts that can be targeted by age, gender, service, location or insurance provider;

The ability to communicate with healthcare facilities, medical providers and pharmacies to accelerate treatment options and patient care;

Schedule staff to meet peak patient times and the need for specific services;

Digital records that are stored in the cloud, updated instantly, and allows access by multiple providers to facilitate consultations among medical professionals and begin treatments sooner;

Communicate with clients by phone, mail and email, voice and text message, and a variety of mobile devices through an EMR patient portal.

EMRs represent the future of management for clinics of all sizes. Chhoda's new checklist amply demonstrates the many ways the systems will streamline practices, from patient intake and staffing requirements to collecting reimbursements. With an EMR, practitioners have the tools at their fingertip to work more efficiently, improve patient care, and increase cash flow for a profitable practice now and in the future.

