Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI Corp) Announces A 12-Week Weight Loss Challenge For Distributors Around The World To Promote Wellness And Fit Lifestyles

Marketing Xocolate International Corporation Announces 12-Week Weight Loss Challenge for Distributors.

Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) http://www.mxicorp.com will host a 12-week weight loss and wellness challenge among its distributors around the world. The challenge will begin March 10 with a final weigh-in June 2. Challenge winners will be revealed at the International General Celebration held in Reno, Nev. this June.

“The goal of this challenge is to promote general wellness and fit lifestyles among our distributors,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “The competition is designed to be a fun program and to generate a little ‘healthy' competition among distributors, with the ultimate goal of making permanent, healthy changes.”

Teams will consist of five people, and winners will be determined based on the highest percent of weight loss—not the amount lost—during the competition. For example, a starting weight of 220 pounds with an ending weight of 200 pounds would be a nine percent loss of body weight.

Prizes will be given to teams as well as individual team members with the largest percentage of weight loss.

Weigh-ins will be held every Wednesday and rankings will be tracked each week online.

“MXI-Corp is all about sharing healthy dark chocolate products around the world, so it makes sense that the company wants to promote healthy living among its network,” said Adam Green, MXI Ambassador and president of Winner's Circle International. “This friendly challenge is a great way to build camaraderie among distributors and to motivate individuals to work as a team toward a goal of health.”

About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2012MXICorpAnnounces/12WeekWeighlossChallenge/prweb10279872.htm