Online Custom T-Shirt Designing Store T-Shirtshack Introduces New Items for 2013, Offering Superior Quality Shirts for Better Printing

A new range of products have hit the popular online T-Shirt designing store T-Shirtshack, just in time for the New Year. These new products from top manufacturers would help T-Shirtshack offer an improved printing quality for a delightful price.

T-Shirtshack, the popular online custom t-shirt designing store, has a lot more to offer to its customers this 2013. This popular online store has built a remarkable reputation in the apparel industry with their custom designing and printing service for t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and polo shirts. In a recent announcement, company officials have announced that the store would be offering a new collection of t-shirts in 2013 in order to offer better printing quality. T-Shirtshack was previously known as SonicShack, and has made noteworthy progress since last few months. The company recently hit the headlines by opening their first physical store at Miami Beach.

T-Shirtshack is a popular online destination for the modern generation of buyers who prefer wearing t-shirts that reflect their individual identity, passion and beliefs. Interestingly, there is no need to be a designing expert to create a custom t-shirt at T-Shirtshack. The store offers tons of images and font styles to make the designing process a breeze. The t-shirts they use for custom printing conform to the highest industry standard. Amongst the New Year specials that have just arrived, Hanes Beefy Tee, Short Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt from Sport Tek, and Young Men's Concert Tee deserve a special mention.

The Short Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt keeps the body cool and dry by effectively managing moisture. Its anti-microbial properties keep odors away. Hanes Beefy Tee are completely made of ring-spun cotton and are fit for both digital and screen printing. The Young Men's Concert Tee is available in cotton and cotton/polyester blend. These premium products are compatible with digital printing, screen printing, and embroidery. Talking about these new products, T-ShirtShack's CEO Jim said, "These new products would help us offer more advanced printing options to our customers. Most importantly, we are able to guarantee the best price in the market with these premium products".

About the Company: T-shirtShack is the new name of online custom t-shirt printing website SonicShack. Under this new brand name, the company is offering a wide array of new facilities to make it an advanced online platform to make money online by designing T-shirts. The store has just opened a new office in Miami located at

1111 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139‎

305-714-0099

