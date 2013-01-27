Samsung Galaxy S3 GT-I9300 Pros & Cons 2013 Prices and Deals Review Revealed Via Find My Price

Ironclad Integrity Ltd reveals via http://www.FindMyPrice.net comparison service, the full review for Samsung Galaxy SIII/S3 GT-I9300's tech specs and also looked at analysts' predictions for the smartphone's price evolution as it aimed to see if there's any potential for discounts on this particular product.

Samsung Galaxy SIII/S3 GT-I9300, the factory unlocked international version, starts selling on Amazon at $500, but the listed price pushes well over the $800 mark. With phone carriers, the phone is available at much more affordable prices, but that constrains the buyer to a selected list that brings along new limitations and caveats because of the network. Discounts and special deals make the unlocked version more appealing for the buyer who isn't interested in signing a new contract with a carrier.

As one of the most popular handsets, Samsung Galaxy SIII/S3 GT-I9300 offers a list of well-performing tech specs, including a fast quad-core 1.4GHz Arm Cortex-A9 and 1GB RAM, Android Ice Cream Sandwich (or higher) and Samsung's TouchWiz. The handset is directed at multitasking and offers the users features such as NFC (Near Field Communication) for phone-based payments, as well as the S Beam function that sends large files using a Wi-Fi connection.

Samsung Galaxy SIII also brings to the table a powerful HD Amoled screen, a battery life that promises about 50 hours of (minimum) usage, an 8MP camera with smile detection, autmatic tagging, Buddy Photo Share and face recognition, as well as a personal assistant called S Voice. The handset is compatible with 2G Networks (GSM 850 – 1900), 3G Networks (HSDPA 850 – 2100) and 4G.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsamsung-galaxy-s3/deals-review/prweb10365687.htm