Vapor Steam Cleaner Advanced Cleaning Kit Announced by 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com

Kit is for use with The Ladybug Tekno 2350 Vapor Steam Cleaner, a powerful, professional-grade cleaning system designed for serious use in commercial settings such as dental offices, animal clinics, hospitals, restaurants, nursing homes and supermarkets where the highest level of cleanliness is required

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, an authorized dealer of Ladybug steam cleaners, the world's leading brand of quality built Italian-made steam vapor systems and the only vapor steam cleaner brand to offer the proprietary patented TANCS® technology, today announced that it is now offering consumers and businesses of all types an optional Advanced Cleaning Kit when ordering the professional-grade Ladybug Tekno 2350 vapor steam cleaner.

“In addition to the standard accessories that ship with the Tekno, we are now offering our customers more brushes and a few other extras,” says V. K. Dunlop of 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com. “The Advanced Cleaning Kit includes an additional extension wand, 2 large round nylon brushes, 2 stainless steel pads for use with the large round brushes, 2 small brass brushes, 2 small nylon brushes for tile and grout and 1 steam nozzle.”

The Advanced Cleaning Kit increases the price of the Ladybug Tekno 2350 vapor steam cleaner by $100, from $1,899 to $1,999. TANCS® ships standard with or without the Advanced Cleaning Kit.

Steam cleaners equipped with TANCS® have been lab tested and scientifically proven to disinfect surfaces in much less time and with greater safety and effectiveness than traditional typical disinfectants. Using a simplified water-only protocol, TANCS®-equipped steam cleaners are suitable for cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing many surfaces in healthcare settings such as hospitals, physician and dental offices, animal and outpatient clinics, laboratories, nursing homes and ambulances.

“When you unpack a Tekno 2350, you immediately notice the yellow sticker on one side that includes an EPA Establishment Number,” say Dunlop. “Thermo Accelerated Nano Crystal Sanitization, or TANCS®, is a factory-installed internal component that modifies the crystal structure of the naturally occurring minerals in ordinary tap water to aid in the rapid destruction of microorganisms over a very broad range of pathogens. TANCS®-equipped steam cleaners qualify as disinfection devices for the EPA.”

With credible scientific evidence linking chemical cleaners to cancers, learning and developmental disorders, reproductive health and fertility problems, and asthma, an increasing number of gyms and health clubs are turning to chemical-free vapor steam cleaners.

“Don't be fooled by imitations,” says Dunlop. “Only Ladybug vapor steam cleaners offer the revolutionary TANCS® technology.”

Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is moving fast to educate consumers and businesses that finally, there's a feasible, environmentally friendly alternative to chemicals. The company markets Reliable, Vapamore and Ladybug vapor steam cleaners worldwide. For more information, call 1-800-468-2767. 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is a proud member of the Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families coalition, a nationwide effort to protect families from toxic chemicals. To stay safe and avoid toxic chemicals, keep abreast of the latest news with 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com's Twitter account, @1800GOVAPOR.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLadybugVaporSteamCleaners/GreenCleaningChemicalFree/prweb10365681.htm