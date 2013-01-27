InsuranceFixIt Releases Report on High Cost of Hybrid Car Auto Insurance

InsuranceFixIt has released an article detailing the reasons as to why hybrid car auto insurance can cost more for consumers.

According to InsuranceFixIt.com, the suggested retail price of a 2012 Toyota Camry LE is about $23,400 where as the suggested retail price of the Toyota Camry Hybrid is $26,800. While the price of fueling the car is less than the non-hybrid counterpart, hybrid car auto insurance is typically higher in premium cost than the traditional version of the vehicle.

"Since the hybrids cost more to buy than the same car in a non-hybrid version the insurance will cost more. Another reason is that people who tend to buy hybrid cars drive a lot. They purchase the hybrid to save money on gas costs, sometimes meaning that they drive more to work or longer in an average year." said Michele Postler, Senior Editor for InsuranceFixit.com. "Driving more increases your chances of getting into an accident, so insurance companies make you pay more for this added risk," said Postler.

According to the article, Hybrid cars are more expensive to buy and insure but in the long run may save you more money in gas and other costs of a car. When looking for hybrid auto insurance, rates and quotes can be found online from a variety of different companies to help you with your price comparison search.

