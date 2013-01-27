Rockwell Funding LLC will attend ITEXPO Miami Beach

Rockwell Funding is pleased to announce it will be attending ITEXPO Miami Beach from January 30 – February 1, 2013. Rockwell executives will be in Miami Beach from January 29 – February 5, 2013.

Patrick Churchville, Managing Partner of Rockwell Funding said, “We are very excited to be attending ITEXPO/Miami Beach. We look forward to meeting and networking with Telecom entrepreneurs and executives from around the world and discussing the financing needs and growth potential of the industry.”

To coordinate an in-person meeting with us in Miami Beach, please call 401-466-4755 or contact us via email.

About Rockwell Funding:

Rockwell Funding specializes in the full service factoring of accounts receivable and invoice financing for the Telecom, Technology, and Energy industries in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rockwell Funding is made up of entrepreneurs with expertise and knowledge in cash management to help build and grow your business. Rockwell Funding understands that time is of the essence when it comes to your financing needs and will work with you to customize a solution.

Rockwell Funding works with:



Companies that have an immediate cash flow need to grow

Early stage businesses

High growth businesses

Undercapitalized businesses with investment grade Debtors

Mature companies with capped credit lines who need more leverage

Companies with contracts but not enough financial resources to complete

Rockwell Funding assists its clients by providing:



An instant source of working capital/cash flow

Finance for rapid sales growth

The ability to take advantage of trade discounts

Outsourcing of accounts receivable management

Maximum funding for companies with a high concentration of investment grade accounts receivable

