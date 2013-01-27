Book Of Mormon Tickets: SuperbTicketsOnline.com Announces Premium Seating For Orpheum Theatre Performances

SuperbTicketsOnline.com has Book of Mormon tickets providing premium seating for Minneapolis residents looking for Orpheum Theatre performances. When the amusing musical comes to town in February, fans can be ready with good seats.

Theatergoers wanting to attend a humorous show will definitely get what they are looking for in this thoroughly enjoyable musical. To make attendance at the show even more entertaining is the fact that SuperbTicketsOnline.com can provide premium seating for the event, ensuring that theatergoers will have the best view of everything transpiring on stage. The ornate Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis is just one of many locations where the award-winning musical is appearing.

Because the show has become so popular, touring versions are taking place in different parts of the U.S. Theater buffs can catch a performance in theaters located in Boston, Buffalo, Baltimore, Chicago, Des Moines, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Rochester, San Antonio, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. The Minneapolis showing will begin on February 5 and conclude on the 17th of that month, providing 17 shows that Minneapolis residents will have the chance to enjoy. Afternoon and evening performances are available so that theatergoers with busy schedules can still find a show they can easily attend.

Sales have been high for Book of Mormon tickets since the show first debuted in New York in 2011. The theatrical performance has won nine Tony Awards and has received critical acclaim for the storyline, the choreography and the musical score. It took about seven years of development to get the show ready for the stage, and the creative minds that put together South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, were also responsible for this amusing musical. Adult audiences are laughing throughout the United States, and London audiences will soon be included as the show is opening there in March.

Two Mormon missionaries travel to a remote section of Uganda for the purpose of making converts out of the villagers. The situation in Uganda involves war, poverty, famine and disease, and the locals are not interested in religion. The missionaries are two very different young men with the same goal, and the struggles they experience with their assignment are portrayed in the musical in a lighthearted and entertaining manner. The show is loaded with levity, singing and dancing and has continued to captivate audiences from coast to coast since its inception.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbookofmormontickets/cheaptheatertickets/prweb10365632.htm