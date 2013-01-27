Austin Hearing Services, Top Provider of Hearing Aids in Austin TX, Now Offers New Information on "Making Yourself Marketable"

The company is giving patients information on how to overcome economic and social disadvantages of hearing impairment.

The company known for providing hearing aids in Austin TX, Austin Hearing Services, now offers its clients updated information on how to overcome economic disadvantages of hearing impairment with its “Making Yourself Marketable” web page. The new research demonstrates Austin Hearing Services' continued efforts to help its patients throughout the process of purchasing a hearing aid from the initial research to the final fitting. The entire staff at Austin Hearing Services is looking forward to the impact that the new information will have with patients looking for hearing aids in Austin TX.

Most of the more than 34 million Americans with hearing loss are either in the workforce or in school. The loss in income for people with untreated hearing problems, due to underemployment, is estimated at $176 billion. The research that Austin Hearing Services provides is meant to help clients overcome their issues with hearing.

Austin Hearing Services was founded in 1999 by Dr. Margaret Hutchison. Dr. Hutchinson received her Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Biological Sciences from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Communications Disorders from the University of Texas at Dallas. She completed her doctoral studies at the University of Texas at Dallas earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Development and Communications Disorders in 1996. Dr. Hutchinson has multiple publications in the field of audiology and is a frequent conference speaker. She has been cited in Notable Women of Texas and Who's Who In Science and Engineering. The American Academy of Audiology honored Margaret with the Academy's Scholar Award in 2011. She is Board Certified in Audiology and a member of the American Auditory Society, the American Academy of Audiology, the American Speech and Hearing Association, the Academy of Rehabilitative Audiology and the Society for Neuroscience.

About Austin Hearing Services:

Austin Hearing Services has provided hearing aids in Austin TX and its surrounding communities for several years. The company offers a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing aid screening, evaluations, hearing aids sales and rehabilitative and preventative counseling. The staff is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest improvements in technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to patients.

Contact:

Dr. Margaret Hutchison

http://austinhearingservices.com

Austin Hearing Services

6805 North Capital of Texas Highway #265

Austin, TX 78731

(512) 851-0871

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhearing-aids/Austin-TX/prweb10365570.htm