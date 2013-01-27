Business Review Praises BitCandy for Releasing Complimentary Winter Sampler

BitCandy, an Indie Music filter, gives away a 10-song compilation of up and coming new artists.

Business Review commends BitCandy for releasing their Winter Sampler on the house. When compared to other music filters, no one else provides music at no charge, setting BitCandy.com apart from its competitors. This year's Winter Sampler consists of ten brand new songs from blooming artists like METZ, Poolside, Kids Without Instruments, Mother Falcon, and The 1975. By liking their Facebook page or entering an email into the widget on the BitCandy web site's home page, any music fan can download these great artists' latest music tracks, generating grass roots support and exposure for new artists.

BitCandy was founded in 2012 to provide music lovers an alternative to the traditional music sources. Branding themselves as “the definitive music filter,” BitCandy works with its listeners to share and discover the most outstanding music being created. The site offers a cutting edge music blog, reviews on music, music charts, and endless music discovery opportunities for anyone obsessed with great music.

The Winter Sampler is their latest initiative to reward their devoted fans. However, many of these fans actually helped to discover the new indie songs on the Winter Sampler. Through BitCandy's curator program, music lovers are able to find a new music artist they are excited about and share their talent with the rest of the world. Numerous songs on this compilation album were uncovered by BitCandy's curators, which continues to demonstrate the program's great success.

Downloading the complimentary Winter Sampler is fully legal and all the artists have given their consent. It is music at no charge because BitCandy worked hand in hand with the artists featured on the collection so that everyone is included and respected in the process. By simply entering an email address into the widget on BitCandy.com's home page, or by liking BitCandy on Facebook, downloading the great new music is a single click away. Business Review notes that BitCandy sets themselves apart from other music filters by giving music to the public and asking for so little in return; honouring the true spirit of art. As a result, ten top new songs from these new indie artists can be added to any music collection in seconds.

Business Review was founded in 2006 to provide people with quality information and an objective perspective on a wide variety of businesses. Business Review believes that the greatest businesses should get the proper recognition and exposure. Therefore, they investigate a wide range of companies and businesses to locate the leaders in each field and share their results.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365528.htm