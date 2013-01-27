MessageSolution Showcases IBM SmartCloud Integration and Award Winning Archiving Solutions at IBM Connect 2013

MessageSolution, an IBM Advanced Business Partner and technology leader in email, Traveler/Quickr and file system archiving, will be exhibiting at IBM Connect 2013 booth #B45 in Orlando, FL. MessaqeSolution is exhibiting it's new IBM SmartCloud integration and award-winning enterprise archiving, ESI management and expanded eDiscovery solutions for Lotus Notes Domino.

MessageSolution, an industry forerunner in enterprise information archiving and eDiscovery solutions, will be in Orlando, FL on January 27-31 to displays their comprehensive archiving platform at IBM Connect 2013. IBM Connect, formerly Lotusphere, welcomes professionals from the IT industry and provides collaborative networking opportunities to promote real business value.

As an IBM Advanced Business Partner, MessageSolution provides comprehensive information archiving and eDiscovery platform designed to complement IBM business solutions. Available as in the Cloud, or as an on-premise or hosted multi-tenant solution, MessageSolution offers a deployment strategy that for almost any corporate environment.

IBM SmartCloud, On-Premise or Hosted Multi-Tenant Archiving Solutions

Organizations can utilize IBM SmartCloud or MessageSolution's private Cloud for hands-off system management with virtually unlimited data/object storage, the highest certified data security. On-premise solutions offer organizations locally managed, highly protected data storage and extensive storage management features. With Single-Instance-Storage and high compression rates, enterprises can reduce up to 75% of storage requirements . MessageSolution also provides a multi-tenant solution hosted in Managed Service Provider's data centers. . The Multi-Tenant Platform allows partners to leverage storage and infrastructure expertise to provide cloud archiving for their own clients.

All solutions provide record scalability, high level data security alongside flexibility and ease for both administrators and users. Partnering with IBM's SmartCloud, MessageSolution now offers global data center locations, advanced object storage for enhanced system performance, continuous check-ups with self-healing data integrity, enterprise-class security and more.

Advanced Lotus iNotes & Domino Directory Integration

MessageSolution also offers clients both IBM Domino Directory synchronization and advanced Lotus Notes Domino Integration to optimize system capabilities and enhance user workflows. Administrators can import users, user-groups and access permissions from the Domino Directory, all while integrating an advanced Folder-Link for Lotus Notes users. Sophisticated email client integration with the Lotus Notes Plug-In, delivers access to the archive and data retrieval directly through the Lotus Notes Interface via the Notes Template or an MSI Installer. Seamless user integration allows for policy-based data offloading (stubbing) to reduce storage requirements on the email server and optimize server performance.

Migrate to Domino

With MessageSolution's Cross-Platform Migration System, organizations can seamlessly migrate data from Exchange, GroupWise or legacy Domino environments to the most current IBM email server. During the migration process, all data is automatically stubbed and archived- saving extensive time and costs in data ingestion and archiving.

Comprehensive Email, File System and Traveler/Quickr System Archiving

MessageSolution provides a unified archiving and eDiscovery platform to help organizations mitigate legal risk, ensure regulatory compliance, address eDiscovery requirements, protect and maintain business-critical data, and drastically reduce storage requirements. The MessageSolution platform deployed in over 50 countries and requires minimal IT supervision because of advanced end-user integration. Its low cost of ownership and attractive service offering is ideal in allocating technical resources and improving business prosperity.

According to Gartner's 2012 Magic Quadrant Report, “[MessageSolution products] are simple to deploy and manage, and easy to use (all cited by customers as important selection requirements). Customer satisfaction is high.” Loyal, long-term Domino clients include Cherry Auto, Mitsubishi Elevator, Service Group Insurance & Financial and many more.

MessageSolution at IBM Connect 2013

Stop by and say hello! Come by the MessageSolution Booth #B45 January 27-31 at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando Florida for a chance to win prizes, meet the MessageSolution Team, check out the products, and more.

For more information about IBM Connect 2013, please visit:

http://www-01.ibm.com/software/collaboration/events/connect/

About MessageSolution, Inc.

MessageSolution, Inc. is an industry leader in enterprise archiving across different email, Traveler/Quickr/SharePoint and file systems environments. They've integrated eDiscovery legal support within their archiving platform and provide email server migration services. With cloud, multi-tenant and on-premise solutions available, MessageSolution enables organizations of all sizes in all industries to mitigate risk, reduce storage costs and requirements, optimize server performance, while complying with industry and federal regulations. MessageSolution Enterprise Archiving and eDiscovery Platform supplies the organizational and governing backbone to manage the lifecycle of electronically stored data by fully integrating with Lotus Notes Domino, Exchange, GroupWise and all Linux email platforms. It automatically archives all email, email attachments, files and all SharePoint/Quickr content types, making the data instantly accessible and available. Data repositories in different global locations are automated, where federated searches can be done from one user-friendly interface.

Based in Silicon Valley, California, MessageSolution maintains operations in North America, Europe, and Mainland China, along with distribution channels in Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia Pacific & the Middle East.

For more information, visit http://www.MessageSolution.com or call +01 408-383-0100.

