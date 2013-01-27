Astro Clairvoyant Norah Guide Launches Romance Month for Premium Astrology Readers Through February

Certified Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide with Premium Astrology is extending her services above and beyond today's traditional astrologer, to help as many as possible on their journey of enlightenment. Her most recent free service provided will be the dedication of her entire social media platform to answer the relationship questions of her readers all through the month of February in Norah Guide's Romance Month.

Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide with Premium Astrology has been working in the field of spiritual enlightenment since long before the term became one of today's popular buzz words. For decades, Norah Guide has been using her astrological wisdom combined with divination tools and her inner psychic abilities to help men and women all over the globe achieve abundance and prosperity in their lives. For Norah Guide, abundance and prosperity are not about bank accounts and financial wealth. She teaches regularly through her blogs and the Norah Guide Social Media Platform that abundance in love is one of the greatest wealths of all. Norah Guide teaches this in many ways across her social media sites, from providing wish tips and daily love tarot readings, to love tips on Facebook, and to her weekly love blog on Tumblr.

Questions on love and romance are among the most common questions Norah Guide gets, and she works to help others achieve abundance of love in their lives in every way possible. Now, for the first time ever, Norah Guide will dedicate her entire social media platform to help her readers in the areas of romance in the most romantic month of all, February! With February being the month of Cupid, Norah Guide will be launching romance month through her social media pages to help her readers create as much love in their lives as possible.

Readers can follow her Pinterest boards or subscribe to the blog feeds at the Norah Guide About.Me page to make sure they don't miss a single portion of this exciting month ahead. Norah Guide is even willing to take Romance Month one step further by answering reader's questions about their relationships, sign compatibility, and possible outcomes ahead based on love tarot readings. Where most other astrological companies would charge a fee for this kind of service, Premium Astrology and Norah Guide are offering Norah Guide's Romance Month at absolutely no cost to their loyal friends and followers.

While Daily Tarot readings are a key focus on Norah Guide's Google+ page, through the month of February she will be answering reader's questions and providing daily love tarot readings for her circle of friends. Norah Guide's Google+ page is only one of the many platforms she will utilize in order to help others achieve more love in their lives. In addition to her daily love Tarot card readings at Google+, Norah Guide offers six additional social media platforms where she will bring Norah Guide's Romance Month directly to her readers. She also maintains an intricate eight blogs series, where she will take her readers and friends through the many, many levels and stages of enlightenment from the place of unconditional love during the entire month of February.

Whether one is interested in the Daily love Tarot at Google+, or is interested in zodiac sign compatibility, twin flames, soul mates, love horoscopes, or any other area of enlightenment in love, Norah Guide will offer a comprehensive walk down “lovers lane” through each of her social media platforms in one way or another for those interested in participating in Norah Guide's Romance Month. When Norah is unable to meet or connect directly online, Premium Astrology provides live Customer Support 24/7 online, or toll-free Monday through Friday.

###

Premium Astrology is proud to have had the privilege of helping men and women all over the world enhance the quality of their lives through services of spiritual enlightenment. Premium Astrology provides fast and reliable astrological reports and a wide variety of other services through the experience of Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide. The individual success of each of their clients is their highest priority, and Premium Astrology is available to provide live support twenty-four hours a day seven days a week.

