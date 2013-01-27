Ticket Sales for The Eagles: Discount Tickets for 2013 Las Vegas Concerts for The Eagles will be made Available to the General Public on January 27 At QueenBeeTickets.com

QueenBeeTickets.com is anticipating high ticket sales for The Eagles concerts once the seats are released to the public on January 27. The Eagles have confirmed a show in Las Vegas in March, and many fans suspect that they group is also planning an upcoming tour.

Ticket sales for The Eagles concerts will begin on January 27 for the group's upcoming Las Vegas performance. The Eagles have confirmed one show on Saturday, March 23, 2013, at the famous MGM Grand Hotel at 8:00 PM.

The Eagles have been an irreplaceable part of the world's music scene since 1971, and the group is still full of surprises. At recent Sundance Film Festival, group members strongly hinted that an upcoming tour could be in the works. Currently, the Las Vegas show is the only confirmed performance on The Eagles' schedule.

The Eagles was founded in 1971 in Los Angeles, California by Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. Frey and Henley are still with The Eagles, and they are now joined by Timothy Schmit and Joe Walsh. The group has sold an amazing 120 albums worldwide, including album sales of 100 million in the United States. This makes The Eagles the top-selling American band in history in the United States.

Once tickets are released, fans will be able to purchase tour tickets for The Eagles by visiting QueenBeeTickets.com.

Thanks to the group's iconic reputation, tour tickets for The Eagles always disappear quickly. Fans who do not want to miss out on concert tickets for The Eagles in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena should plan to purchase their tickets as they are released on January 27.



Other popular sellers in the secondary market this week to include Rush tour tickets and Coachella festival tickets.

