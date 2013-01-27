SEOTA Launches More Responsive Website Based on Twitter Bootstrap and Joomla

SEOTA a Texas based internet marketing company has fully embraced the Twitter Bootstrap Framework and have successively launched Five websites that combine BootStrap with Joomla, the most used open source CMS

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and web design company, SEOTA, recently released two of its newest websites featuring the latest technology in online flexibility. The websites feature responsive design, a quality that enables a website to automatically adjust to the dimensions of any screen, and offers the most advanced web browsing experience available.

With the release of personal web browsing devices like smartphones and tablets, there quickly emerged the need for increased variability in how companies offered their information online. Resolutions on computer screens are not easily compatible with remote devices, so “adaptive” website technology was introduced to allow websites to be viewed on differently sized screens. Adaptive technology, however, would only allow the site to display properly on a predetermined set of resolution sizes.

The Responsive Design used by SEOTA allows a website to automatically adjust to any size screen. Responsive Design employs an ongoing detection of the screen dimensions and organizes the page's content accordingly. This new technology is helping SEOTA's clients to expand how they are reaching their own customers, offering an attractive, user-friendly website experience.

“It's fantastic,” remarked Dr. Chris Dobry, a Frisco area podiatrist and SEOTA client. “It's been an excellent experience getting the site up and running. I'm excited to see how it improves my patient's overall experience with the practice.” Medical websites are notoriously dull and difficult to navigate, but Dr. Dobry's patients can now easily access all of the information that his site has to offer from the attractive menu of the new responsive site.

Designer Roofing, a Dallas-based home improvement company, has also benefitted from their website's release. The company was looking for a better way to introduce prospective clients to its roster of roofing services; responsive design features all of Designer Roofing's offerings in a compact frame that can be viewed on even the smallest device. “The new website is fabulous” says Designer Roofing spokesperson Carrie Holiman.

Within the first 48 hours of the site going live, DesignerRoofing.com dominated the search engine for dozens of targeted search results. Using BootStrap enables SEOTA's development team to engineer a cleaner, more concise code that still accomplishes the functions necessary for the site to run smoothly. This efficient coding also boosts the speed of the website, making it more attractive to search engines, like Google. From an SEO standpoint, responsive design is an effective way to increase a site's visibility. Holiman went on to say that the company is “already noticing more traffic” to the new site.

Offering expertise in web design, SEO, and online marketing, SEOTA is dedicated to creating more powerful online identities for its clients. The Texas-based company uses the most sophisticated technologies in website engineering to help businesses increase web visibility and generate revenue.



