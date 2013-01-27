Dallas, TX Patients Can Now Receive Relief From Jaw Pain and Other TMJ Symptoms Through Dr. Michael Neeley And His Dental TMJ Treatments

Michael Neeley, D.D.S., PA, is a dentist that can now relieve pain for patients suffering from problems related to TMJ. A variety of dental issues as well as headaches and muscle pain may be caused by this disorder.

Dr. Michael Neeley now treats patients who have symptoms of Temporomandibular Joint Disorder or TMJ. The jaw joint is able to move in a number of directions, allowing a person to eat, speak and yawn. When the joint or the muscles, bones and tendons that make it up are stressed, pain and stiffness can ensue. The dentist is aware of certain things that can make the problem worse, such as teeth grinding or Bruxism, and may ask a patient if their jaw tends to pop or click or if they have other dental symptoms of the disorder.

Some of the symptoms may include frequent migraines, neck or shoulder pain, dizziness, pain in the face or the jaw when the mouth is opened or closed, muscle spasms, locking jaw, headaches and ringing in the ears, among others. Some of the contributors to this dental disorder are teeth clenching, stress, misaligned teeth, osteoarthritis and trauma to the area. Unfortunately, the main cause has not yet been determined.

A person suffering from TMJ can now visit their dentist to learn about the treatments that are available. If a person's jaw hurts when they chew, that person will generally avoid chewing until the pain has lessened. This is the body's way of healing itself. Pain relievers that contain anti-inflammatory medication often relieve the pain. The dentist may ask the patient to stop chewing gum so that the jaw can rest, and may prescribe a dental mouth guard, particularly if there are signs of teeth grinding. Even if teeth grinding is not a problem, a mouth guard may be the prescription used to help alleviate symptoms of the disorder.

Stress is often a main contributor to pain, including the symptoms of TMJ. Relieving stress of any kind may help to alleviate the problem. Analyzing behaviors that contribute to stress or trauma to the area may also be helpful. For instance, if a person frequently eats foods that require the mouth to be opened wide, those foods could be avoided while the jaw is allowed to heal. Although women seem more prone to being diagnosed with this disorder, many men also suffer from it. If one finds that the jaw pops or pain follows yawning or eating, it is a good idea to visit a dentist for a diagnosis. Additional information about TMJ may be found at http://www.dallasdds.net.

