Flowers, Candy and... Commercial Real Estate?

This coming Valentine's Day, buyers have the opportunity to get their loved one a unique gift: the gift of commercial real estate. Gryphon Auction Group and Borror Properties Real Estate will offer these properties for competitive bidding during four Valentine's Day auctions Thursday, Feb. 14.

This coming Valentine's Day, buyers have the opportunity to get their loved one a unique gift: the gift of commercial real estate. Gryphon Auction Group and Borror Properties Real Estate will offer these properties for competitive bidding during four Valentine's Day auctions Thursday, Feb. 14.

“We believe that the multi-property event is one of the best ways to bring properties to the public,” said Richard Kruse, president of Gryphon Auction Group. “This format allows qualified buyers the opportunity to see a variety of available income properties and determine their current fair market values through the bidding process.”

These events will offer four separate investment properties to the public. The first property is a neighborhood grocery store with roughly 3,520 square feet of space. The 1960 building was renovated in 2007. The second auction will feature another grocery store on about 1.71 acres and boasting approximately 14,890 square feet. This structure was built in 1966 and received renovations in 1996. Offered next will be a roughly 12,120-square-foot office/warehouse building that is divided into two suites. It offers private offices, conference areas and heated warehouse space. The final event of the day will include a 44-unit apartment complex.

These Valentine's Day auctions will be held at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 3 p.m. respectively. Each auction will take place on-site. Interested parties can call 614-885-0020 ext. 14 for more information regarding locations and preview times.

Property details, photos, and terms and conditions can be found at GryphonAuction.com. Richard Kruse of Gryphon Auction Group can be contacted at 614-885-0020 ext. 17 or by email at rfk (at) gryphonusa (dot) com.

ABOUT US

Gryphon USA, Ltd. is a multi-faceted asset management and liquidation firm focusing on the operations and dissolution of single assets through and including entire companies. Gryphon maintains a receivership and asset management group commercial auction practice art, antique and pottery auction group and real property management group. Real estate transactions are managed through Borror Properties Real Estate.

Melissa M. Kruse oversees the day to day operations of the parent company, Gryphon USA, Ltd. while Gryphon Asset Management operations are managed by Richard F. Kruse. Auction operations are directed by Peter Gehres and Borror Properties is managed by Lori Steiner

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364257.htm