Local Lighthouse Announces That They Are Expanding Their Sales Floor!

2013 brings new job openings for SEO company, Local Lighthouse!

Local Lighthouse announced today that they are expanding their sales floor again to accommodate the needs of their clientele and continue one of the most rewarding referral programs in the industry. They are recruiting new Sales Associates and Consultants to join the team for the Tustin, CA office. The openings are available to experienced sales associates with knowledge in the Internet Advertising and Web Development industries. We had a chance to speak with John Pearson, the 1st Consultant for Local Lighthouse and trainer of new associates. As he busily prepared packets of information for his new staff, he was preparing for the first levels of an extensive training that educates consultants on the way Local Lighthouse operates their internal compliance and industry standards. "The training program is long and tedious at times," he stated, "but taking the extra time to fully educate new hires has helped us produce some of the industry's leading reps that are the best at what they do and have profited greatly because of it."

The New Year means that many individuals are ready for a new job or ready to experience new opportunities. Local Lighthouse told us they are here for those individuals. Eric Oakley, President of Local Lighthouse mentioned to us that, “We have been growing so much as a company, and this means we are ready again to increase our already large employee base. We are always accepting new applications and welcome those qualified to join our expanding team.”

As a sales associate with Local Lighthouse your duties would include phone based consulting of potential clients, comprising advertising strategy and placing clients in appropriate packages to suit their needs all while promoting Local Lighthouse's services. Selling Local Lighthouse to other businesses will be learned during training, in order to ensure that their employees know what they are selling, what the guarantees Local Lighthouse offer and how to best develop marketing strategy for new clientele.

Speaking with a current Local Lighthouse employee, “I love my job; it has been a great opportunity to boost my confidence and become more knowledgeable of SEO and sales, not to mention very rewarding both personally and financially!” The team member mentioned that "no good deed goes unnoticed," and promotions are not only possible all the time, but done so from within the company. We confirmed that most management positions are held by staff that were promoted from within the company. "I've personally seen 6 new jobs in upper management open up and be filled by dedicated members that deserved the raise and benefits of a managerial role. They continue to show that they are a force to be reckoned with; they have been and will be for the foreseeable future a solid and secure place of business for employees. Reviews for this company show they are loved by their current and former staff which can be viewed online at the Glassdoor Employee Review Site.

Local Lighthouse would like to tell those excited to take advantage of this opportunity that they are able to submit resumes via email to customerservice(at)locallighthouse(dot)com or request more information through the company's website, Local Lighthouse Website.

