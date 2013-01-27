Endless Pools to Showcase Fastlane® at Atlantic City Pool & Spa Show

Endless Pools will attend the 32nd Annual Atlantic City Pool and Spa Show from January 29-31 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Endless Pools will join over 430 exhibitors for this year's Atlantic City Pool and Spa Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The Northeast Spa and Pool Association expects over 11,000 attendees at the event, which runs from January 29-31.

“We always look forward to the opportunity to meet with people at the AC Pool and Spa Show,” said Endless Pools Wholesale Development Manager Michael Sparacio. “It's a tremendous time where we can talk face to face to answer questions and discuss ideas.”

Sparacio will showcase the company's complete line of six unique products, including the new and improved Swim Spa.

The Fastlane, which can be installed in existing or newly constructed traditional pools, should strike a chord with the largely commercial attendees.

“We've sold thousands of Endless Pool Fastlane systems over the past few years,” said Sparacio. “It can transform a traditional pool into an ideal setting for water exercise, swimming and family fun.”

The Fastlane allows pool owners to get a true swimming workout in a pool that would otherwise be too small. Those learning how to swim, as well as novice and competitive swimmers can train without the worry of crowded lap lanes and constant flip turns.

Commercial and residential settings around the world have realized the benefits of adding an adjustable swim current to the backyard pool or building a compact Endless Pool or Swim Spa. Villanova University installed one of the first Fastlanes, while Princess Cruise Line invested in several custom Endless Pools for lap swimming at sea.

The Atlantic City Pool and Spa Show will be open to attendees Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Thursday, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Stop by and visit Endless Pools at Booth 1324!

ABOUT ENDLESS POOLS:

Endless Pools, established in 1988, has served over 20,000 customers in over 80 countries, and offers compact, customizable pools for swimming, water exercise, aquatic therapy, family fun and relaxation. With a series of six innovative products and an adjustable, revolutionary swim current, the product can be tailored for indoor or outdoor installation. Rigorously tested for safety, low-maintenance and environmentally friendly, Endless Pools has a product to meet virtually any need.

