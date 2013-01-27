Build Idaho Presents the Annual Boise New Home Sales Report and Review

Learn more about how people spend their money on new homes in Boise, Idaho.

Each year Build Idaho ( http://www.BuildIdaho.com ) produces a real estate report on what were the most popular subdivisions according to home buyers. The report is based on how 1,400+ families who bought new homes in 160 subdivisions across Ada County including- Boise, Eagle, Kuna, Meridian and Star spent their money.

The report ranks subdivisions based on total and displays average sales price as well as other date including cost per square foot.

In 2012, Harris Ranch in Northeast Boise was the best selling subdivision. 65 homes were sold in the community with prices ranging from $254k to $514k, the average was $335,102. View New Home Sales Report

About Build Idaho

The most comprehensive Idaho Real Estate Resource since 2005. Locate new communities across Idaho including lot sizes and prices plus starting home values. Research home builders including profiles, portfolios and video interviews. Learn about new construction and the Idaho Real Estate Market.

Build Idaho started as a resource for industry professionals but is now used by thousands of people wanting a new home in Idaho. It is a resource website with many features including a New Homes Open House Guide, Builder Directory and MLS Search. If you truly want a new home this is an invaluable resource.

