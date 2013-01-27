American Heart Association Partners with Total You Women's Wellness Summit to "Go Red" during Heart Health Month

Total You Summit works with American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease, equip women to be well from the inside out.

This February marks the tenth year of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement. In North Texas, one organization supports the American Heart Association's movement by inviting women from across the country to participate in the Total You Women's Wellness Summit (TYWWS) on February 22-23, 2013 at Park Inn by Radisson Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas.

A portion of the proceeds from TYWWS will be commited to the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement. Host, Emily Blue, believes it is extremely important to help eradicate heart disease, especially in women. “Heart disease is still the number one killer in women. It is important for us to continue to find cures and educate women on how they can eradicate this disease. That is why we partnered with the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women movement,” says Blue.

TYWWS is an opportunity for teens and women of all ages, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds to be empowered with tools that will promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. The Summit will also feature dyanmic speakers who can provide a wealth of information that will empower and promote healthy living.

Dynamic speakers such as Jacquie Hood Martin, executive coach, author of Fulfilled: The Art & Joy of Balanced Living and wife of multi-media journalist, Roland Martin, will offer insight on Spiritual Wellness. Adrienne Galloway, Certified Fitness Specialist and Wellness Coach will conduct a morning fitness session and be a fitness presenter on Physical Wellness.

Guests will be uplifted in sessions that provide enhancement in their spiritual, emotional, mental, physical and social well being and learn how to achieve personal satisfaction in these areas.

The Summit kicks off with an Evening of Elegance Gala featuring Author, Certified Professional Life Coach, International Ambassador Against Obesity Philanthropist and Model, Carla Ferrer, with a special performance from local artist Semaj' Jones & Co. and an appearance from celebrity model, motivational speaker and one of the Physical Wellness speakers for the weekend, America's Next Top Model contestant, Bianca Chardei.

For more information about registration, becoming a sponsor, vendor, or other news, please contact DeAnn Dunkins Lax at 1-888-628-3270 or visit http://www.totalyousummit.com.

About Emily Blue

Emily Michelle Blue is an educator, journalist, vocalist, model, licensed minister, motivational speaker and Ms. Black Dallas 2012. A native of Dallas, TX, Emily's personal journey and testimony has inspired her to achieve her ultimate goal, to raise awareness about the importance of wellness and nutrition for all individuals. She is determined to help others become empowered, and truly live “life and life more abundantly," as a result, she founded Total You Unlimited.

