Dental Plus Management LLC, Welcomes New Dentist

Dental Plus Management LLC, welcomes Dr. Harold Weiss to its network of dentists.

DentalDeal.com, a website run by Dental Plus Management LLC, features a wide network of dentists spanning the entire US and offers daily dental deals to prospective patients. The company has recently announced the addition of Dr. Harold Weiss' practice to its network of dentists.

Russell LaFleur, marketing associate for Dental Plus Management LLC had this to say on the addition of Dr.Weiss to their network, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Weiss on board as a part of our network of Dentists. He comes to us with years of experience as a dentist in Brooklyn and his reputation as a positive presence in the community is outstanding.” Russell continued to say, “Dr. Weiss is also one of very few family dentists aside from state care, that accepts almost every insurance including Medicare and Medicaid.”

Dr. Weiss has two locations in Brooklyn, NY and both locations experienced a substantial amount of damage during Hurricane Sandy. The damage was so severe at one of his locations, that it required a full remodel. Dr. Weiss is hopeful his patients will enjoy the new amenities of his remodeled practice.

To learn more about Dental Plus Management LLC and their network of dentists visit http://www.dentaldeal.com/. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Harold Weiss, go to http://bestbrooklyndentist.co/.

