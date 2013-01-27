iTrade Capital Markets/ICM Trading Launches Asset Manager Program for Its Esteemed Clients

ICM trading has launched an Asset Manager program for its esteemed clients. The Asset manager program is an excellent solution for professional traders, brokers or financial institutions which want to provide FX, CFD, index and commodity trading services to its clients.

ICM trading has launched an Asset Manager program for its esteemed clients. The Asset manager program is an excellent solution for professional traders, brokers or financial institutions which want to provide FX, CFD, index and commodity trading services to its clients. The program offers customized revenue sharing to accommodate the client management strategies. ICM's online trading software is designed to facilitate multi-account management from a single login window.

The ICM software enables the Asset Managers to carry out or modify market, limit, stop, OCO, and trailing Forex orders in single operation for an unlimited number of clients. With a single click the Asset Managers can switch between group trading and individual account trading or switch between different trading groups. It also enables them trade individual accounts separately or pre-configure the number of lots each account will be allocated from block trading.

The company also offers automated trading facility to customers. Automated trading means trading that is done by a computer program, including order placement and trade execution. Managed Accounts at ICM are fully automated and traded with Expert Advisers systems on MetaTrader. Superior performance and consistent results are among the benefits of choosing Expert Advisers are automated trading programs that work with ICM's MetaTrader software.

ICM Trading offers online trading in all major currencies, indices and commodities, as well as tightest fixed spreads in the industry and the lowest margin requirements. It offers some unique and exceptional advantages for online traders like 1 pip fixed spreads, hedging capacity, ActTrader and MetaTrader software, fast and easy account opening and guaranteed fills to name a few.

About the Company:

iTrade Capital Markets LLC (ICM) provides industry leading trading and market making services in currencies, indices and commodities to individual and institutional clients around the world. It is committed to provide superior product offerings, professional customer service and outstanding trade execution. ICM Trading provides some unique and exceptional advantages for online traders like 1 pip fixed spreads, hedging capacity, ActTrader and Meta Trader software, fast and easy account opening facilities to name a few. ICM receives the highest ratings for its financial strength as they keep segregated accounts with prestigious banks.

