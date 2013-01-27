Olympia Steel Buildings of Canada Celebrates Success Working With Contractors

All over Canada, MSC Metal Structure Concepts is experienced in constructing numerous brands of pre-engineered steel buildings and the brand they overwhelmingly prefer is Olympia Steel Buildings.

"Olympia Steel Buildings are a favourite of all our foremen!" states Steve Ivanitz, President, MSC Steel "Their buildings are well made with quality materials, erector friendly, and come complete with easy to follow installation drawings. In addition, it has been our experience that Olympia stands behind their product with efficient and fair customer service. With hundreds of satisfied customers and over 40 years experience in erecting pre-engineered steel buildings, we at MSC feel we have the knowledge and experience to make an informed recommendation and we strongly recommend Olympia Steel Buildings."

About Olympia Steel Buildings

Olympia Steel Buildings are supplied by Universal Steel Buildings Corp, an industry leader in pre-engineered steel buildings for over 40 years, and supplier of Olympia Steel Buildings® to commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential, government, military and civilian agencies. Olympia Steel Buildings come with their outstanding weather-resistant PBR roof, or you can opt for their patented Zeus-Shield® standing seam metal roofing system. GSA approved Olympia Steel Buildings set them apart by using better materials, better quality control, exceptional customer service and industry-leading warranties, including a 25-year rust through perforation warranty. Olympia pre-engineered steel buildings are precision engineered and expertly erected to give you a “tight” building that reduces air infiltration into the building saving on HVAC costs. They offer 12 energy efficient colors for metal buildings to reduce cooling costs and come with a 40-year warranty against chipping, cracking, peeling or blistering. Because of such key features, Olympia pre-engineered steel buildings can qualify under LEED Green Building guidelines. For more information about Olympia Steel Buildings of Canada, visit their website http://www.olympiasteelbuildings.ca or call 866-479-3292 for more information.

