San Francisco Couple Introduces Sprout Healthy Vending to Their Community

Steve and Rowena Low team up to offer healthy snacks to San Franciscans

Sprout Healthy Vending is expanding their movement into San Francisco with new operators Steve and Rowena Low. The couple wanted to contribute to the healthy revolution that is currently sweeping the nation, all while earning a good income from a lucrative business.

“Since our family is filled with health nuts, we know that this is a great fit for us and our business model. Our business principles dictate that we only provide a business service or product that we would want to buy ourselves,” explains Rowena Low.

Sprout Healthy Vending is considered to be a “Social Wellness” business that benefits communities by providing the largest selection of name brand, natural and organic products-including healthy drinks, snacks, yogurts and smoothies. Menu plans are developed by licensed dieticians to ensure the products in the machines meet even the strictest national, state, and local nutritional guidelines. Sprout Healthy Vending is a beneficial business opportunity for the health conscious entrepreneur.

“Sprout Healthy Vending is really fortunate for our partnership with Steve and Rowena Low. The San Francisco area is generally a healthy place and I think the community will positively respond to new healthy snacks in their community. The couple is completely aligned with the healthy movement and that will be the driving force behind their successful business,” affirms Sprout Healthy Vending Co-Founder, Chris Wyland.

Set out to alter the public's idea of what “healthy” means, Steve and Rowena are excited to offer nutritious, good tasting products in their community.

“We want to change the common perception from healthy is yucky to healthy is yummy, explains Rowena.

The Low's believe that the San Francisco community will surely benefit from the installment of Sprout machines. “With the US population at a 60% obesity rate and the increasing number of people contracting weight related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, it is critical for the nation to start eating healthy. It is a must and no longer an option to eat healthier if we want to live longer and have a better quality of life.”

The first Sprout machine will be placed at the Embarcadero YMCA, a 55,000 square foot facility located by the waterfront in Downtown San Francisco.

“Sprout Healthy Vending is a departure from the traditional vending machine and brings healthy, natural products to the customer utilizing high technology data reporting systems. We are excited to be able to offer this service to the Embarcadero YMCA,” Rowena voices.

Both Steve and Rowena plan to target not only health conscious consumers, but also those who don't typically make the healthiest choices because they aren't aware of what is out there.

“Good nutrition is something that everyone really needs to be aware of and practice,” Says Rowena. “We are especially targeting those who are not yet in that ‘healthy eating' mode but will hopefully be attracted to the healthier products in our machines once they realize that healthy food is also tasty.”

The Lows plan to host snack sampling events at the Embarcadero YMCA, as well as in their future Sprout machine locations within the upcoming months.

