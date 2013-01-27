BackgroundFee.com Reorganizes Customer Service Staff To Handle Problems More Quickly

Recent glitches in their system corrected, customer satisfaction levels have improved.

BackgroundFee.com has move aggressively to address problems in their customer service structure in order to better serve their customers, company officials said.

“We realized that we had an issue with our online help desk,” company spokesman Josh Fraser said. “It was a software issue that we didn't realize was causing problems until we heard negative feedback from our customers. It has now been resolved and we don't expect it to recur.”

The company said the problem was related to third-party software that had not been properly beta tested. The glitch caused people to be routed to the wrong customer service representatives, and in some cases be given automated responses when they should have been dealing directly with customer service personnel.

“We've changed vendors and did extensive testing on our new software,” Fraser said. “The problems shouldn't happen again. We are disappointed that the problem occurred, but we had no way to foresee it happening until it happened. This is one of the challenges of trying to use up to date technology in the customer service sector.”

Fraser encouraged any customers who had problems during the glitch to contact the company again as soon as possible.

“We will resolve your problems,” Fraser said. “Satisfying our customers is always our number one concern.”

The company will continue to test their new software solution to make sure that no new customer service issues develop along the way.

“We think this should be OK,” Fraser said. “We've seen documentation of their beta testing protocols, and see no reason that there should be a problem.”

