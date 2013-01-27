Makro Slashes Prices Again

Makro UK has slashed the prices of some of its top-selling ranges, to offer customers even better savings with the following Manager's Specials*.

Pampers Baby Fresh Wipes 6x64: Was £6.99 NOW £2.99

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 24x330ml: Was £19.99 NOW £16.99

Brancott New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 6x75cl: Was £39.99 NOW £24.99

Available while stocks last…

Makro stocks a range of products such as commercial kitchen appliances, office equipment, plus furniture and for the home and domestic appliances, such as Henry Hoover Vacuum, to enable businesses to buy direct from the wholesaler.

In order to purchase items from Makro, customers must either be business owners or be authorised to purchase products on behalf of a business. Items can also be purchased online or from any one of Makro's nationwide stores.

Shoppers can visit the official Makro website today to find out more about the products that the cash and carry stocks, and to see any new items have been recently added.

All Manager's specials are available from 25-29 January to Makro tradecard holders. Maximum purchase limits apply – check in store for full details

Terms and conditions apply

Maximum 6 per customer

Terms and Conditions

Offer only available in store. Products and prices are subject to availability. Stocks are limited and will be fulfilled on a first come first served basis. Information is correct at time of printing - errors excepted. These special offers are only available between Friday 25th and Tuesday 29th January, and/or while stocks last, and are subject to change without any prior consultation. Makro prices exclude VAT where applicable. Prices are in GBP. Marked down products will have been on sale at the previous higher price, for at least 28 days in the previous six months, in all Makro stores. Makro and Makro Cash & Carry are trading names of Makro Self Service Wholesalers Ltd, Liverpool Road, Barton Moss, M30 7RT. Registered in England. Company number: 973269

