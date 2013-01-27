Easterm Clinical Trials Moscow Russia Contract Research Organization Joins ACTO

Eastern Clinical Trials CRO Russia/Central and Eastern Europe Joins Association of Clinical Trials Organization

On December 13, 2012 Eastern Clinical Trials (ECT), a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, has been accepted into the Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO). "We are honored to become a part of ACTO, an organization consisting of the most reputable Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs operating in Russia", said Dr. Svetlana Vodolazhskaya, ECT's Managing Director. "We feel that it is important to support ACTO's ongoing interactions with the governmental agencies responsible for local clinical trial regulations and laws".

About Eastern Clinical Trials (ECT http://www.easterntrials.com)

Established in 2004, Eastern Clinical Trials (ECT) has grown from a local Moscow-based CRO to a trusted regional partner in clinical research with operations in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Hungary and Slovakia. ECT provides a full spectrum of clinical trial services including project management, monitoring, study feasibility, regulatory submission and support, translation, safety reporting and warehousing.

About Association of Clinical Trial Organizations (ACTO http://www.acto-russia.org)

ACTO is a non-commercial organization of companies, legal entities and the clinical research community engaged in clinical trials in Russia.

