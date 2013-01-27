Arti & Mestieri Clocks Now Available in the US at Contemporary Heaven

Funky clocks from the designer brand Arti & Mestieri are now available for purchase in the US from Contemporary Heaven. The recently launched US website stocks Arti & Mestieri clocks to be delivered tax free and also offers the option of special orders for clocks not currently stocked.

From established designs like the Astro and Scooby Doo Clocks, to the new Denim and Spray clocks, Arti & Mestieri clock designs are unmistakably unique. Creating anything from a 10 inch (26cm) subtle or cute clock to eye catching clocks of 35inches (90cm) or more, Arti & Mestieri use metal and acrylic construction for extremely hard wearing time pieces.

Contemporary Heaven has been stocking Arti & Mestieri clocks for 7 years in the UK. The range consists of a wide variety of modern clocks, including pendulum clocks, wall clocks and time zone clocks. There are also some high end luxury clocks amongst the range, like the Exploit Clock, which is available in a genuine gold leaf finish to add authentic lustre. Many of these clocks have iconic designs that made Arti & Mestieri the company it is today. Probably the most iconic of these is the Dali Clock which features a distorted shape and digits, as though the clock were made from something soft which has been pinched and stretched, producing an amazing optical effect.

Another of the most widely appreciated Arti & Mestieri Clocks is the Big Big Bang Wall Clock, which again displays an optical illusion from different sized funky numbers, which are cut out of metal and surround the smaller central dial. There is also a smaller version of this clock, simply named Big Bang which is only available in black, whereas the Big Big Bang is available in black or silver finishes.

But Arti & Mestieri don't just limit themselves to creating clocks with numbers or generic shapes. For instance, the Café Clock in black or white metal takes the form of a steaming coffee cup, with the number 12 cunningly incorporated into the steam. The pendulum on the café clock is ingeniously formed like a silver teaspoon, adding to the overall look. Perfect for kitchens in the home or professional cafés and diners it is a cute little clock but a massive talking piece.

Arti & Mestieri is an Italian clock maker company which has been producing an amazing range of modern clocks for more than thirty years. Their clocks are designed to be a main feature on the wall, aspiring to merge both fun and functionality. All of the clocks are made in Italy, exhibiting the flair and style that has become synonymous with the Arti & Mestieri brand.

About the Company

Contemporary Heaven is a Hertfordshire based retailer and manufacturer with online outlets in the UK, Holland, France, Germany, Poland and the US. They are a subsidiary of Roco Verre LTD which has been in existence for more than 15 years, supplying a range of home accessories to retailers, businesses and individuals. Their range of home accessories includes modern clocks, custom time zone clocks, personalised school clocks, coasters and placemats, unusual wall mirrors, storage solutions, contemporary lighting, bathroom accessories, barware and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.contemporaryheaven.us

Contact Details:

Contemporary Heaven

1842 Vistazo Street West,

Tiburon, CA 94920

