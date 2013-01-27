Horrible Collection 50 Books Set Histories, Science, and Geography etc will be available from Snazal Books Wholesale

Horrible Collection, 50 Books Set includes Histories, Science, Geography and other collections. This is a nice children series aimed for children aged eight and above.

Horrible Histories Collection 20 Books Set

1. Savage Stone Age

2. Awesome Egyptians

3. Groovy Greeks

4. Rotten Romans

5. Cut-Throat Celts

6. Smashing Saxons

7. Vicious Vikings

8. Stormin Normans

9. Angry Aztecs

10. Incredible Incas

11. Measly Middle Age

12. Terrible Tudors

13. Slimy Stuarts

14. Gorgeous Georgians

15. Vile Victorians

16. Villinous Victorians

17. Barmy British Empire

18. Frighteul First World War

19. Woeful Second World War

20. Bilitzed Brits

Horrible Science Collection 20 Books Set

1. Sounds Dreadful

2. Space, Stars and Slimy Aliens

3. Terrible Truth About Time

4. Viclous Veg

5. Painful Poison

6. Microscoplc Monsters

7. Killer Energy

8. Frightening Light

9. Fight for Flight

10. Angry Animals

11. Evolove or Die

12. Disgusting Digestion

13. Deadly Diseases

14. Chemical Chaos

15. Bulging Brains

16. Blood, Bones and Body Bits

17. Fatal Forces

18. Shocking Electricity

19. Nasty Nature

20. Ugly Bugs

Horrible Geography Collection 10 Books Set

1. Stormy Weather

2. Raging Rivers

3. Violent Volcanoes

4. Monster Lakes

5. Freaky Peaks

6. Cracking Coast

7. Desparate Deserts

8. Bloomin' Rainforests

9. Earth-Shattering Earthquakes

10. Odious Oceans

