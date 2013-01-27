Horrible Collection 50 Books Set Histories, Science, and Geography etc will be available from Snazal Books Wholesale

Horrible Collection, 50 Books Set includes Histories, Science, Geography and other collections. This is a nice children series aimed for children aged eight and above.
Leicester, Leicestershire (PRWEB UK) 27 January 2013
Horrible Collection, 50 Books Set included Histories, Science, Geography and others collections. This is a nice series that contains the following collection in the series such as:
Horrible Histories Collection 20 Books Set
1. Savage Stone Age
2. Awesome Egyptians
3. Groovy Greeks
4. Rotten Romans
5. Cut-Throat Celts
6. Smashing Saxons
7. Vicious Vikings
8. Stormin Normans
9. Angry Aztecs
10. Incredible Incas
11. Measly Middle Age
12. Terrible Tudors
13. Slimy Stuarts
14. Gorgeous Georgians
15. Vile Victorians
16. Villinous Victorians
17. Barmy British Empire
18. Frighteul First World War
19. Woeful Second World War
20. Bilitzed Brits
Horrible Science Collection 20 Books Set
1. Sounds Dreadful
2. Space, Stars and Slimy Aliens
3. Terrible Truth About Time
4. Viclous Veg
5. Painful Poison
6. Microscoplc Monsters
7. Killer Energy
8. Frightening Light
9. Fight for Flight
10. Angry Animals
11. Evolove or Die
12. Disgusting Digestion
13. Deadly Diseases
14. Chemical Chaos
15. Bulging Brains
16. Blood, Bones and Body Bits
17. Fatal Forces
18. Shocking Electricity
19. Nasty Nature
20. Ugly Bugs
Horrible Geography Collection 10 Books Set
1. Stormy Weather
2. Raging Rivers
3. Violent Volcanoes
4. Monster Lakes
5. Freaky Peaks
6. Cracking Coast
7. Desparate Deserts
8. Bloomin' Rainforests
9. Earth-Shattering Earthquakes
10. Odious Oceans
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361586.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.