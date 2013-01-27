European Professionals Target Turkish Real Estate as a "Safe Haven"

Leggett Immobilier comment on the prospects for the Turkish property market in 2013

The team at Leggett Turkey say that it's already clear that, judging by current enquiry levels, property in Turkey will prove popular amongst international investors in 2013.

Bilfer Budak-Roche runs Leggett Turkey and is optimistic about the market and confident that this year will be an active one for her agency. She comments:

"The Reuters report that Turkey had moved up from 7th to 3rd place in the list of countries that real estate investors say they favour saw coverage all over Europe. Here at Leggett Turkey we have certainly seen an increase in enquiry levels over the last six months which backs this up. This report follows hot on the heels of the research from PWC and the Urban Land institute that listed Istanbul as top city in terms of investment and development - international buyers see property here as a safe haven.

Rich investors from Russia, China and South America may be grabbing the headlines but you don't need to break the bank to buy a lovely sea-front apartment or a luxury villa on a beautiful golf course. We are seeing plenty of demand from the UK and mainland Europe for second homes between £50-150,000. These people are typically professionals who are seeing very low rates of returns on their savings and are looking for somewhere to put their money that has the chance of giving long term capital growth, while also offering the opportunity to either enjoy their investment or gain an income from rental returns should they seek to let it out".

To cater for this demand Leggett Turkey have been busy taking on suitable properties in all of the most popular areas of Turkey - from Istanbul itself to some of the prettiest seaside resorts.

To give a few examples:

A perennial favourite for UK buyers is the lively resort of Bodrum. It has plenty of low costs flights directly into Bodrum airport with a huge choice of clubs, bars and restaurants. We are marketing a terrific, waterside, development of two bedroom apartments with sea views, private pool, gym, air conditioning and landscaped gardens from £69,300. Full details here.

If the party atmosphere of Bodrum is too much for you then how about an architect designed villa in the quaint little fishing village of Akbuk on the Aegean coast for just £116,000? This should appeal to those buyers who want to leave the stresses and strains of everyday life behind when they come on holiday. We're selling a small development of four, two bedroomed, villas which have been nuilt to the highest specification. They all feature private pools and terraces with sweeping views down to the sea below. From the granite window sills to the fitted kitchens the architect has thought of everything and there are local shops within walking distance and the beach is only 900 metres away. Full details here.

It's hard to pick up a paper without reading about the strength and stability of the Istanbul property market. This amazing city straddles both Europe and Asia and is seeing an influx of investment from both continents. We have taken on a beautiful one bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, one of the "up and coming" areas of the city. It is on the European side, close to the sea and public transport - the apartment has an open plan kitchen/diner and even has a small balcony so that you can step outside and take in the sounds and sights of this amazing city. The apartment block has a gym and indoor pool as well as 24 hour security and the apartment costs just £68,727. Full details here.

Staying in Istanbul (and one of our personal favourites) we are selling a top floor apartment in Altintepe, just a few minutes walk from the waterfront in Bostanci on the Asian side of the city. This is a popular, busy and bustling neighbourhood with a choice of excellent waterfront bars and restaurants. The apartment costs just under £125,000 and has three bedrooms - it is in a pretty building with a closed garage for secure parking. Full details here.

Finally, for those with a slightly larger budget, £183,000 will buy you a large, three bed, apartment in the heart of Istanbul. Again, it is close to the waterfront and in an excellent location for shops, restaurants and access to the rest of the city. The property has 135m2 of accommodation with three beds and two baths so would suit a family. Full details here".

--------ends--------

Note for editors: Leggett Immobilier are one of the leading estate agencies in France with a reputation for professionalism, integrity and friendly service. In 2012 we expanded into Turkey bringing this same unrivalled mix of local knowledge and international expertise.

Our team in Turkey is headed up by a Turkish national, Bilfer Budak-Roche. She speaks Turkish, English, French and basic Spanish and has a BA from Leicester University.

Bilfer's career has been built around property and professional services and she has also run her own successful interior design company.

She runs the business in partnership with Trevor Leggett, Chief Executive of the Leggett Group and one of the most respected names in international estate agency. Trevor has three decades of experience marketing property to international buyers and has appeared on TV and in magazines and newspapers offering advice to buyers and sellers alike.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361477.htm