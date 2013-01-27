New Health Benefits of Water Report Now Available at CoffeeServiceNow.com

A new Health Benefits of Water report is now available at CoffeeServiceNow.com, the leader provider of coffee, water and food service quotes announced.

A new Health Benefits of Water report is now available at CoffeeServiceNow.com, the leading provider of coffee, water and food service quotes for businesses recently announced. The new report offers valuable insights into the most popular health benefits of water for those who have resolved to increase their water intake this year by adding a water delivery service to their workplace or home. Tyler Smith, CoffeeServiceNow spokesman said, “The benefits of drinking water are huge, but it's easy to forget about how healthy the simple beverage really is, especially in the workplace, where it can be easy to become dehydrated due to dry air and drinking too much coffee.”

In addition to providing helpful information on the health benefits of water, CoffeeServicenow.com provides online quotes for business hospitality services that can include the delivery of water, tea, coffee, vending services and more. To request the free, no obligation quotes for office water delivery or other services from coffeeservicenow.com, customers can submit a short online form with their contact information and the types of services they are looking for. The process is fast and easy, with quotes delivered directly to your inbox.

The quotes and other services provided by Coffeeservicenow.com are perfect for small to mid-size businesses that want to offer water, coffee or snacks to valued employees and for businesses that want to make a great impression on visitors. Services are available for a wide range of budgets and needs, with offerings designed to meet the needs of the individual business owners.

CoffeeServiceNow provides quotes on the lowest prices on the best office beverages and food services available. The service provides quotes quickly, with up to 5 free quotes delivered to the customer's inbox within 24 hours of the request. The no obligation quotes make it easy to compare different prices and service offerings, in order to find the right one for the office. For more information, please visit coffeeservicenow.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358301.htm