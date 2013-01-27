Some Seasonal Advice on What to Do if you are Involved in a Car Accident

With the latest wintry weather hitting the UK, the Accident Advice Helpline has released some timely accident and personal injury claim advice on what to do if you are involved in a car crash.

At this time of year the UK is often gripped by icy conditions which make driving hazardous. Whether there is snow, ice, freezing fog, or flooding, road conditions are far from ideal and many drivers find driving in these conditions tiring and stressful.

An increase in RTA claims has led the Accident Advice Helpline to offer extra support to drivers at this difficult time of year, with some accident and personal injury claim advice.

A spokesperson from the leading advice and compensation provider commented,

“People's reactions to a car accident vary from total shock to being very angry and aggressive, so the best advice to anyone involved is to try to remain calm.”

Call 999 – depending on the severity of the crash, there may be a need for all three emergency services. The police should definitely be called, however, to verify the circumstances of the accident and determine who or what may have been the cause.

Keep calm – try to take stock of the situation and act in everyone's best interests. Do not get involved in any heated debates, make accusations, or admit blame for the accident.

Take photos of the accident scene – if you are able, taking photos of such things as road conditions, and the position of/damage to other cars, aids RTA claims later.

Take details of any witnesses – if there are any independent witnesses to the accident they will be able to verify your version of events, and provide important detail as to what happened just before the accident.

Get medical treatment – this is one of the most important actions to take following an accident. Even if you do not think you have been injured, shock can set in soon after, and injuries such as whiplash are not always evident immediately.

