Number of Visitors to the WoodworkTools Website Breaks Record in January

Over the past few weeks, the WoodworkTools website has received an unprecedented number of hits from people all over the UK. After an analysis of the traffic, it appears that the webcam integrated into the site has in fact been the cause of this surge in visitors.

With the recent heavy fall of snow throughout most of the UK, people have been almost forced to stay indoors due to the constantly deteriorating outdoor conditions. Staying inside has led many people to search out weather conditions in various locations across the country through the use of pictures and live webcam streams.

Thankfully, online retailer WoodworkTools.co.uk happened to have a webcam integrated into their site which has resulted in an extremely high number of visits over the snowy period. “Compared to the previous January, the number of visitors to the site has more than tripled!” explains Marketing Manager, Scott Morris.

People wondering why a bit of snow could cause such a dramatic change to site visits, look no further... The view from the webcam should explain it all by itself (yes, it's that good!)

Webcam link: http://www.woodworktools.co.uk/webcam

The view is apparently so stunning that several people who have viewed the cam in the past week have actually emailed in asking about the whereabouts of the view and thanking the retailer for providing it. “I actually had the pleasure of seeing this webcam in the summer when everything was in various shades of green as opposed to white; but both views are equally stunning and I just want to thank you for sharing this with everyone for free,” stated ‘Trevor'.

For those who are interested in the location of the webcam, it can be found in Aston-On-Clun amongst the rolling hills of Shropshire. So, if anyone fancies a drive (or walk if they live local enough), Aston-On-Clun is definitely a place to check out if scenic views are on your list of favourite things.

“Originally we had the webcam put on the site in order to aid visibility in search engines as well as provide shoppers with something to occupy them whilst browsing the site,” explains James Cook E-Commerce Assistant. “So not only has it fulfilled at least one purpose, it has also led to a record number of views which has in turn boosted sales significantly – it really is a ‘win, win' situation!”

WoodworkTools.co.uk currently operates on the new, rebranded and constantly growing Online Home Retail Network which hosts in excess of 50 websites. These niche sites sell everything from shower pumps and macerators all the way to folding snow shovels which can be found here: http://www.shovel-shop.co.uk/. Online Home Retail Limited first started out as Plumbworld Ltd back in 1999 and since then it has been bought by the Grafton Group PLC in 2006 and received a major rebrand in 2012. The business now employs 60 people in its purpose built warehouse/offices and has a total turnover nearing £25 million per year.

