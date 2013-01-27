AntiWrinkleStore.com Adds Astara Skincare Line to Its Extensive Selection - Legendary Supermodel's Products Added to Prominent Online Skincare Store

Astara products integrate raw organic plants, flower essences, sea extracts and powerful anti-oxidants for hydration and repair and rejuvenation of the skin.

Supermodel developed and doctor recommended, Astara Skincare line now enhances the comprehensive skin care selection at AntiWrinkleStore.com by offering superior quality, natural ingredients, and promising results.

Founded on the conviction that the human body needs an enzyme-rich diet to be healthy, the Astara Skincare founder also believed this paradigm applies to our skin. If our bodies can benefit from the intake of chemical-free, enzyme-rich foods which rejuvenate and detoxify the body, than so can our skin benefit from these same components.

This was the well-researched and experienced belief that 1960's supermodel, Sunny Griffin held when she decided to develop the Astara Skincare line. Once the highest paid model in the world and still maintaining a youthful appearance, Griffin created a skincare product line to cleanse, protect, repair, and revitalize our largest organ; our skin.

Gentle enough for everyday use but tough enough for oily skin and acne, Astara's Blue Flame Mask product sold out in three months in New York when first introduced. The Green Mask was added as a gentler solution for sensitive skin. Other Astara products followed.

Celebrities using Astara Skincare products include: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, Liv Tyler, Jennifer Garner, Emmy Lou Harris, Liam Neeson, Linda Rondstadt, Tanya Tucker, Ashley Judd, Julianna Margolis, and many more well known faces.

In 2012, Tina Fey was featured in People Magazine and stated that Astara's Daily Refining Scrub was part of her everyday regimen. Also that year Astara Skincare was featured in Better Homes and Gardens and then later introduced into China.

“The Astara line fits in with our commitment to offer our customers high-quality, natural skincare and anti-aging solutions. Astara products integrate raw organic plants, flower essences, sea extracts and powerful anti-oxidants for hydration and repair and rejuvenation of the skin. None of the Astara ingredients are heated above 115 degrees to retain the enzymes that make these miraculous products beneficial,” stated Cindy Esthetician at AntiWrinkleStore.com.

AntiWrinkleStore.com is committed to researching the top anti-aging products available and offering skincare products that have passed rigorous scientific testing. AntiWrinkleStore.com offers an extensive selection of skincare solutions each chosen for breakthrough ingredients and cutting edge technology.

