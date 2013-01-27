We Fix Now Issues Action to Prevent Frozen Pipes

As the cold weather continues, Anglian Water has warned households to check for frozen pipes. In response to this, the emergency repair specialists at We Fix Now have issued tips on how to prevent pipes freezing over in the first place.

It has been reported that the largest water company in the country, Anglian Water, has received a significant increase in calls from people experiencing problems. Customers are being encouraged to check with neighbours to see if the problem is local, being advised to call the company if it is a supply problem.

With much of the country being hit by extreme conditions, frozen pipes are becoming an increasingly prevalent problem. Frozen pipes are at a particularly high risk of bursting, leading to damage and flooding. To avoid the problem from occurring initially, a representative from We Fix Now has offered the following advice.

“Homeowners would be well advised to insulate all their pipes. Those on holiday over the winter period should also think about asking relatives or neighbours to pop round and check pipes haven't frozen.

“If pipes have become frozen it is important to turn off the water supply as soon as possible. Next you should protect everything around the pipes and gently thaw the ice. Be sure to contact a team of fully trained and reliable engineers, such as We Fix Now, to sort the problem.”

