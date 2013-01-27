Carlton's Training Solutions Announces New Corporate Training About Cultural Diversity

Carlton's Training Solutions thrives as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies for their corporate training. Their diversity training videos Diversity: Food for Thought and Meet on Common Ground are about cultural diversity.

A funny thing happens when a management training firm like Carlton's Training Solutions tackles a tough subject like defining what is diversity. People listen. It's a sensitive subject but one handled with great care by this organization. Carlton's Training Solutions used Meet on Common Ground for diversity training and now offers training videos like Diversity: Food for Thought about cultural diversity.

Most diversity in corporate training is window dressing. Let's put some people of color onto the white canvas we call the corporate world and call it art, or in this case diversity. But management training is not a minimalist art form. Two colored dots on the otherwise white world of corporate America don't cut it anymore. But now there's a reason. “Teams with more diversity are better problem solvers and create better ideas,” says Frank Johansen of Intuit.

In the past, companies have been forced to try to create diversity in their firms. Now they'd be foolish not to. Every source including the bureau for labor statistics points to the fact that diversity creates problem solving teams and leads to better work productivity and finer ideas. So then what is diversity now that it's no longer a forced requiem? It's a training video called Diversity: Food for Thought.

Training videos like Diversity: Food for Thought capture the fundamental benefits of having such a diverse workplace. The differences add to the creative fluidity of the workplace atmosphere. And it's not just in industries with the need for creativity such as advertising firms, architectural firms, and marketing firms. Different cultures have stressed the importance of different jobs in their communities so the corporate training in a company needs to include it.

Meet on Common Ground is a training video that demonstrates real workplace situations that occur and how best to handle them. Unlike management training, when discussing details about cultural diversity employees need to know what is proper protocol with certain religions for instance. For example, how many people know you aren't allowed to greet a Muslim woman the same way you would an American? Respect isn't enough. Knowledge and using it is.

Carlton's Training Solutions handles numerous subjects besides management training and programs about cultural diversity. They also cover substance abuse, chemical agents, ethics and conduct, conflict resolution, what is diversity, workplace violence, discrimination, what is employment law, and customer service videos.

Corporate training about cultural diversity is one of the areas Carlton's Training Solutions covers in their training videos. They also employ larger than life personalities and business experts in their training videos such as Ken Blanchard, Bob Farrell, Tom Peters, John Cleese, Morris Massey, Dewitt Jones, Catherine Crier, Lou Holtz, Joel Barker, Ben Zander and Stephen Covey. To properly define what is diversity to employees or simply see more training videos about cultural diversity, view the Carlton's Training Solutions website carltonstraining.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebwhat-is-diversity/diversity-diner-food-for/prweb10313554.htm