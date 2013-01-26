DePuy ASR Hip Recall: First Trial Now Underway in California Superior Court, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is currently investigating DePuy ASR Hip lawsuits on behalf of individuals who suffered metallosis, early hip implant failure and other complications due to Johnson & Johnson's recalled hip implant.

The first of thousands of lawsuits filed since the 2010 DePuy ASR hip recall is now underway in California Superior Court, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to Bloomberg.com, the Plaintiff, a retired prison guard who was forced to undergo revision surgery last year, alleges he was poisoned by chromium and cobalt that was shed from the ASR hip. During opening arguments on Friday, his attorney told a Los Angeles jury that evidence presented in the course of the trial will prove that Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit failed to warn doctors of the risks associated with the metal-on-metal hip implant, and didn't test it properly. (In re: Loren Kransky and Sheryl Kransky v. DePuy, Inc., et al., BC456086, Los Angeles Superior Court)

“We continue to hear from alleged victims of the 2010 DePuy ASR hip recall, and are pleased that these cases are beginning to make their way to trial,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm is offering free legal evaluations to individuals who suffered metallosis, early hip implant failure and other complications due to Johnson & Johnson's recalled hip implant.

DePuy ASR Hip Recall

According to Bloomberg, Johnson & Johnson recalled the DePuy ASR in August 2010 after citing U.K. data showing more than 12 percent of the ASR hip implants failed within five years. The company is now facing more than 10,000 lawsuits, including 2,000 filed in California Superior Court. As of September there were at least 7,240 DePuy ASR hip lawsuits pending in a federal multidistrict litigation underway in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio. (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. ASR Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation – MDL 2197).

The trial underway in California is only one of several that were scheduled to begin this year. A second trial will begin next month in a litigation pending in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Litigation, No. 10-L-10506). The first trials in the federal litigation are expected to begin this spring, while trials in a New Jersey multicounty litigation underway in Bergen County Superior Court are scheduled to start in the fall. (In Re DePuy ASR Hip Implants Litigation, BER-L-3971-11)

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that court documents unsealed ahead of the California trial included an internal analysis conducted by Johnson & Johnson in 2011 which indicated the recalled hip implants are likely to fail in nearly 40% of recipients within just 5 years of implantation. Additional documents show that the company received clinical data in 2008 – two years before the DePuy ASR hip recall – showing "extreme" levels of metal ions in patients who received the ASR device when compared with patients who received a product from a rival company.**

