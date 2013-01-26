Marble Media's Fitness Connoisseur.com Discusses Exercise - Memory Connection

In its newest blog article FitnessConnoisseur.com, Marble Media LLC's online fitness guide, discusses the long-term effects of exercise on memory.

It has long been established that moderate exercise boosts the brain's function as well as its structure, and can actually create new neurons, improve memory, and improve a person's mood.

Still, despite all the proven benefits that exercise offers, many people still find excuses to avoid it.

FitnessCounnoisseur.com is focused on helping individuals overcome the many common myths about exercise that prevents them from adopting a healthy activity routine for themselves, including:

1. No time. People who believe they have no time to exercise can easily incorporate low-impact activities into their daily routines, such as a 15-minute daily walk.

2. Too hard. The old “no pain, no gain” approach to exercise is no longer the standard for fitness. Individuals are encouraged to build strength and fitness with activities they enjoy, or even activities that simply fit into their daily routine. Playing olf, walking, swimming, or even house cleaning.

3. Too tired. Exercising regularly can provide an powerful “pick-me-up.” Something as simple as a brisk walk can boost energy and improve mood.

4. Too old, too fat or too sick. Experts say that it is never too late to start a fitness program, even for people who have never exercised, seniors, and people suffering from debilitating disease such as arthritis and diabetes. Very few lifestyles or health problems exclude all opportunities to incorporate exercise. A physician can help establish a safe exercise program.

5. Not athletic. Even for those who hoped they would not be picked for the dodge ball team in school, being an athlete or even being sports minded is not necessary to add activity into a lifestyle. Walking, yoga, jogging – any activity that feels comfortable is suitable.

6. Boring. Exercise can be boring, but it doesn't have to be. Individuals who are bored with the treadmill or walking can take up an activity that interests. Activity-based video games, ping pong, skateboarding, dancing. If it results in breaking a sweat and getting the heart pumping, it's doing the job.

Memory loss is often associated with the aging process, but it doesn't have to be. Committing to a moderate exercise routine can improve memory, and actually create new neurons. The benefits to memory are almost immediate, but only maintainable as long as a person maintains their activity level.

